Romania remains in the top 3 markets with the fastest growth in bicycle sales in Europe in the last three years, both in the children's and adults' product categories, especially electric bicycles, according to data collected by Decathlon, the largest European sports goods retailer.

Almost 1 in 3 bicycles sold by Decathlon goes to a customer from Bucharest–Ilfov, the region that generates the largest share of sales. The capital is followed by Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, and Constanța.

Aside from sales, almost 40% of Decathlon’s range of bicycles is produced in Timișoara, in one of the largest factories in Eastern Europe, where an average of 4,000 bicycles are assembled daily for the entire European network, according to Ziarul Financiar.

In terms of products sold, the children's bicycle segment remains the most important in terms of the number of units sold, but from the perspective of turnover, the market is balanced between children's bicycles and adult bicycles.

At the first purchase, Romanians invest, on average, between RON 1,000 (EUR 200) and RON 1,200 (EUR 237) for a children’s bicycle, while for premium aluminum models, the amount can reach RON 2,000 (EUR 400).

As for adult bicycles, the average value of the first purchase is between RON 1,200 and 1,500, but the segment of road, gravel, or XC carbon frame models, with prices above RON 5,000, is gaining more and more popularity.

Although MTBs still dominate the preferences of Romanians, more and more customers are turning to road, gravel, and especially electric bicycles. The electric bicycle segment registered an increase of over 40% compared to the previous year, after sales doubled two years ago.

Decathlon owns 31 stores in Romania, in addition to the online platform and the app.

(Photo source: Evgeniy Grishchenko | Dreamstime.com)