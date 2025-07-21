Corratec to produce bicycles for woom in Romania

Corratec, the Romanian production division of the German bicycle group, has signed a production contract with the Austrian brand woom, with bicycles to be primarily delivered to the European and international markets, according to Ziarul Financiar.

Production will begin in November 2025.

"This partnership is more than a contract – it is a strategic change. With Corratec at the center, we are building a European production hub that combines quality, agility, and sustainability," said Konrad Irlbacher, owner of Corratec, which operates in Timisoara.



This collaboration is part of woom's broader nearshoring strategy, aimed at optimizing the supply chain and reducing delivery times.

The Corratec factory in Romania was selected following an evaluation process, based on industrial performance, workforce quality and geographical proximity to woom's key markets in Central and Western Europe.

Corratec, founded in 1990 in Raubling, Germany, opened a factory in Timisoara, Romania, in 2022, on a platform of over 50,000 square meters. The plant employs 120 people and has an annual capacity of 350,000 bicycles per year.

Corratec Romania ended 2024 with a turnover of RON 14.4 million and losses of RON 11 million.

