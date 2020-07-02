Romania Insider
Italian group De’Longhi will open another factory in Romania
07 February 2020
Italian group De’Longhi, which specializes in manufacturing coffee machines and other home electronics, has bought a 25,000-sqm industrial platform in Madaras, Bihor county, in Western Romania, where it will open a new factory.

“The transaction is aimed at supporting the organic growth pursued by the group for the main markets, in accordance with the strategy of reducing the production time and delivery of the company's products, while maintaining the same high level of quality and production control,” the group said in a press release.

The company will employ over 500 people in the new location.

De’Longhi also has a factory in Romania, in Jucu, near Cluj-Napoca, on the site of the former Nokia factory. The De’Longhi factory in Jucu started operating in 2012 and reached a turnover of RON 1.2 billion (EUR 255 mln) and over 2,100 employees in 2018.

The De’Longhi group has an overall turnover of over EUR 2 billion.

(Photo source: courtesy of the company)

Normal

