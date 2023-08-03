Business

World's largest bicycle saddle manufacturer considers factory in Romania

03 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bicycle parts manufacturer DDK, one of Taiwan's major brands, whose factory in Vietnam has the world's largest bicycle saddle production, is preparing to open a factory in Romania, according to Profit.ro.

In the first stage, DDK will open a local warehouse to support sales and service. It will handle the logistics for the finished seat and handles manufactured in Asian facilities for European customers.

Depending on market developments, DDK will decide when production will start in Europe. The final step would be to start mass production.

(Photo: Ulrich Mueller | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

World's largest bicycle saddle manufacturer considers factory in Romania

03 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bicycle parts manufacturer DDK, one of Taiwan's major brands, whose factory in Vietnam has the world's largest bicycle saddle production, is preparing to open a factory in Romania, according to Profit.ro.

In the first stage, DDK will open a local warehouse to support sales and service. It will handle the logistics for the finished seat and handles manufactured in Asian facilities for European customers.

Depending on market developments, DDK will decide when production will start in Europe. The final step would be to start mass production.

(Photo: Ulrich Mueller | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges