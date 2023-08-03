World's largest bicycle saddle manufacturer considers factory in Romania

Bicycle parts manufacturer DDK, one of Taiwan's major brands, whose factory in Vietnam has the world's largest bicycle saddle production, is preparing to open a factory in Romania, according to Profit.ro.

In the first stage, DDK will open a local warehouse to support sales and service. It will handle the logistics for the finished seat and handles manufactured in Asian facilities for European customers.

Depending on market developments, DDK will decide when production will start in Europe. The final step would be to start mass production.

(Photo: Ulrich Mueller | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com