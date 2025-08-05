Western Romania: "Days of Arad Culture" held in Vienna in August

Arad, a city in western Romania dubbed the “Little Vienna,” will organize a celebration of its history and culture in the Austrian capital, between August 8 and 20.

The Days of Arad Culture begin on August 8 with the photo exhibition "Arad of Yesterday and Today," which will highlight the architectural connection of the city on the Mureș River with Vienna. During the celebration, two concerts will take place in the Golden Hall of the Philharmonic, as well as exhibitions at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

"For the first time in the entire existence of the Arad Philharmonic, it will perform on August 9 and 10 in the Golden Hall of the Vienna Philharmonic," Arad mayor Călin Bibarț declared in a post on Facebook.

The concerts in the Golden Hall will be performed by the symphony orchestra of the Arad Philharmonic, under the baton of maestro Martin Braun from Berlin. On August 9, the concert starts at 3:30 PM, and on August 10, at 7:30 PM.

The exhibition, in turn, can be visited at the ICR Vienna headquarters until August 20. Throughout the period, other exhibitions with documentary and artistic photographs will also be held at the same location, and visitors will be able to watch video footage from Arad and promotional films about the city.

The initiative for this project is due to the "Musikforum Europa" Cultural Association, with the events being organized in collaboration with the local authorities of Arad.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trygve Finkelsen | Dreamstime.com)