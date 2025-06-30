Romania’s star swimmer David Popovici won two gold medals and one bronze and broke a European record at the European U23 Swimming Championships in Samorin, Slovakia, which took place from June 26 to 28.

Popovici won continental gold in Samorin in the 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle, and the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle. In the 100m freestyle, he also set a new European record.

During the same event, another Romanian swimmer, Denis Popescu, claimed the top podium spot in the 100m butterfly, finishing in 51.48 seconds.

On Sunday, June 29, Popovici returned to Romania and gave a few statements to the press. He said he is grateful for his achievements but that he aims to go even higher and try to be the best in history.

“Even though I always try not to set exact times or definite expectations, I can say that I’ve exceeded my expectations. I broke my own record, so I haven’t bothered anyone yet. However, I want to bother as many as possible. [...] And it’s really nice to have someone to race against, namely Pan Zhanle,” said Popovici, referring to the current world record holder of the 100 meter freestyle event, according to Digisport.ro.

David Popovici also said that the competitions are not all about medals. “Three years after I broke my record in Rome, I can still post better and better times. It gives me confidence that we’re doing the right things,” mentioned the multiple-time champion.

The statements given by the Romanian swimmer echoed in China, where he was also praised. "Popovici aims to take it a step further at this year’s World Championships in Singapore and challenge Pan Zhanle’s world record. Meanwhile, Pan Zhanle is in a period of adjustment after the Paris Olympics and is struggling to avoid various external disruptions," Chinese journalists at Sohu noted.

The Chinese swimmer won this year’s National Swimming Championships with a time of 47.77 seconds, considered too slow for the upcoming World Championships.

“Considering Pan Zhanle’s current physical condition, it is impossible for him to reproduce the 46.40-second time he achieved last summer. He is far behind Popovici, so a tough battle awaits him at the World Championships in Singapore. It’s not that he has no hope of winning, but it will be very difficult,” the same journalists said.

(Photo source: FRNPM on Facebook)