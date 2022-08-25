Charity campaign: Over EUR 40,000 raised in less than a month with David Popovici’s equipment

More than EUR 40,000 has been raised in less than a month within the charity campaign started by Hope and Homes for Children and Romania's swimming star David Popovici. It took about 2,650 donations to reach this sum.

Popovici donated his world champion swimming equipment to help build a house for Florentina Filipovici, a former world vice-champion in junior rowing currently struggling with a difficult family situation. Florentina is fighting a severe illness, she is the mother of three children between the ages of 4 and 8, and currently, she has nowhere to live with her little girl and two boys.

The Hope and Homes for Children Foundation has already started the construction of a 3-room house for Florentina in the spring of this year in her native village in Suceava County. Still, additional funds were needed to complete the construction and make the house comfortable for Florentina's family.

David Popovici donated the swim cap and goggles he wore at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest this year, where he made history with a double win. He claimed two gold medals at the competition in June - in the 100m and 200m freestyle races.

Those who want to join the campaign and make donations can still do so here until Friday, August 26, 14:00. The winner of David's equipment will be selected by draw, which will take place no later than September 2.

Genpact, a supporter of Hope and Homes for Children since 2017, will double the total amount raised during this campaign.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)