Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Events

David Garrett’s concerts in Romania rescheduled to fall

02 March 2022
The concerts that classical and crossover violinist David Garrett was due to deliver in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca this May have been rescheduled to September.

All of the artist’s concerts in the European tour Alive have been rescheduled because of the international situation and the epidemiological restrictions, the organizers said.

The Bucharest concert, initially set for May 17 at Sala Palatului, has been rescheduled for September 3.

The Cluj concert, due on May 20 at BT Arena, has been rescheduled for September 1.

Tickets already purchased are valid for the September dates. They can also be exchanged for vouchers, within 30 days (between March 2 and March 31).

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com

1

