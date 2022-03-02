David Garrett’s concerts in Romania rescheduled to fall

The concerts that classical and crossover violinist David Garrett was due to deliver in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca this May have been rescheduled to September.

All of the artist’s concerts in the European tour Alive have been rescheduled because of the international situation and the epidemiological restrictions, the organizers said.

The Bucharest concert, initially set for May 17 at Sala Palatului, has been rescheduled for September 3.

The Cluj concert, due on May 20 at BT Arena, has been rescheduled for September 1.

Tickets already purchased are valid for the September dates. They can also be exchanged for vouchers, within 30 days (between March 2 and March 31).

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

