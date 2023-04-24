Italy rejects extradition of Romanian politician sentenced to jail for corruption

Former president of the Neamt County Council Ionel Arsene, who was given in March an 80-month final jail sentence in a corruption case and fled the country, remains in Italy after a court rejected the extradition request made by the Romanian authorities, according to Hotnews.ro.

This is the latest on a long list of fugitive convicts, many of whom have found refuge in Italy and Greece.

Judges in Italy can only refuse extradition or the implementation of a European Arrest Warrant if those convicted have been residents for at least five years.

Ionel Arsene has reportedly opened a company in Italy before getting the final sentence, using the same method by which, in recent years, more and more politicians or businessmen convicted by the Romanian courts have managed to escape prison, Free Europe commented.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)