Justice

Italy rejects extradition of Romanian politician sentenced to jail for corruption

24 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former president of the Neamt County Council Ionel Arsene, who was given in March an 80-month final jail sentence in a corruption case and fled the country, remains in Italy after a court rejected the extradition request made by the Romanian authorities, according to Hotnews.ro.

This is the latest on a long list of fugitive convicts, many of whom have found refuge in Italy and Greece.

Judges in Italy can only refuse extradition or the implementation of a European Arrest Warrant if those convicted have been residents for at least five years.

Ionel Arsene has reportedly opened a company in Italy before getting the final sentence, using the same method by which, in recent years, more and more politicians or businessmen convicted by the Romanian courts have managed to escape prison, Free Europe commented.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Justice

Italy rejects extradition of Romanian politician sentenced to jail for corruption

24 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Former president of the Neamt County Council Ionel Arsene, who was given in March an 80-month final jail sentence in a corruption case and fled the country, remains in Italy after a court rejected the extradition request made by the Romanian authorities, according to Hotnews.ro.

This is the latest on a long list of fugitive convicts, many of whom have found refuge in Italy and Greece.

Judges in Italy can only refuse extradition or the implementation of a European Arrest Warrant if those convicted have been residents for at least five years.

Ionel Arsene has reportedly opened a company in Italy before getting the final sentence, using the same method by which, in recent years, more and more politicians or businessmen convicted by the Romanian courts have managed to escape prison, Free Europe commented.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln