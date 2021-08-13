Romanian-born researcher on Forbes' list of women shaping the future of science, tech and art

MIT professor Daniela Rus features on Forbes' 50 Over 50: Vision list, highlighting the women who are shaping the future of science, technology and art.

The list includes names such as Marian Croak, Vice President of Engineering, Google; Kathrin Jansen, Senior Vice President, Head of Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer; and Gwynne Shotwell, President & COO, SpaceX. The list is available here.

Rus, the director of the Computer Science and AI Lab (CSAIL) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is a robotics researcher and a 2002 MacArthur Foundation "genius grant" recipient.

Rus' research interests are in robotics, artificial intelligence, and data science. Her research addresses some of the gaps between where robots are today and the promise of pervasive robots: increasing the ability of machines to reason, learn, and adapt to complex tasks in human-centered environments, and developing intuitive interfaces between robots and people, according to an MIT presentation.

Romanian MIT professor named science and technology advisor at the White House

(Photo: Thicha Satapitanon | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com