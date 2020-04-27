Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 14:26
People
Romanian MIT professor named science and technology advisor at the White House
27 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian researcher Daniela Rus, director of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, has been selected to serve on President Donald Trump’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), according to MIT News.

PCAST provides advice to the White House on topics critical to U.S. security and the economy, including policy recommendations on the future of work, American leadership in science and technology, and the support of U.S. research and development. It operates under the aegis of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), which was established in law in 1976.

“I’m grateful to be able to add my perspective as a computer scientist to this group at a time when so many issues involving AI and other aspects of computing raise important scientific and policy questions for the nation and the world,” Daniela Rus said.

Daniela Rus moved to the U.S. with her family in the 1980s and has a Ph.D. in computer science from Cornell University. She has been working at MIT since 2003, where she helped develop robots. She is now director of the university’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), deputy dean of research for the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, and the Andrew and Erna Viterbi Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT.

Rus’ research in robotics, artificial intelligence, and data science focuses primarily on developing the science and engineering of autonomy, with the long-term objective of enabling a future where machines are integrated into daily life to support both cognitive and physical tasks, according to MIT News. The applications of her work are broad and include transportation, manufacturing, medicine, and urban planning.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Jason Dorfman/MIT CSAIL)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 14:26
People
Romanian MIT professor named science and technology advisor at the White House
27 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian researcher Daniela Rus, director of MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, has been selected to serve on President Donald Trump’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), according to MIT News.

PCAST provides advice to the White House on topics critical to U.S. security and the economy, including policy recommendations on the future of work, American leadership in science and technology, and the support of U.S. research and development. It operates under the aegis of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), which was established in law in 1976.

“I’m grateful to be able to add my perspective as a computer scientist to this group at a time when so many issues involving AI and other aspects of computing raise important scientific and policy questions for the nation and the world,” Daniela Rus said.

Daniela Rus moved to the U.S. with her family in the 1980s and has a Ph.D. in computer science from Cornell University. She has been working at MIT since 2003, where she helped develop robots. She is now director of the university’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), deputy dean of research for the MIT Schwarzman College of Computing, and the Andrew and Erna Viterbi Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT.

Rus’ research in robotics, artificial intelligence, and data science focuses primarily on developing the science and engineering of autonomy, with the long-term objective of enabling a future where machines are integrated into daily life to support both cognitive and physical tasks, according to MIT News. The applications of her work are broad and include transportation, manufacturing, medicine, and urban planning.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Jason Dorfman/MIT CSAIL)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 April 2020
Business
Romania’s support program for SMEs successfully launched on second try. Over 2,800 firms apply in 1 hour
23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln
22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions