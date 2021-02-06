Daniel Dines buys 5% in major Romanian developer One United

One United Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in Romania, announced that an investment company controlled by UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines has acquired 5% of the shares of the company founded by Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu.

The two founders are preparing to list the company at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) this month.

"Romania has proven to be an excellent hub for talents in various sectors, and the potential of the real estate industry is no exception. We believe in its growth on the Romanian market, we are a long-term partner, and we intend to continue to invest in the development of One United Properties projects," said Daniel Dines.

In his turn, Victor Căpitanu, Co-Founder and Executive Director of One United Properties, added: "We are delighted to have an international business partner who will definitely contribute, together with the other shareholders, to the evolution of our company and the buildout of a strong Romanian brand."

One United Properties is one of the leading real estate developers of green residential, office and mixed projects in Bucharest. The company's investment plans aim to raise capital for the development of sustainable residential and mixed-use projects with a higher focus on those addressed to the middle- and upper-income segment, both in Bucharest and in other major cities in Romania or the region.

(Photo source: Facebook/One United Properties)