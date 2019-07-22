Police report reveals the most dangerous day to drive in Bucharest

Almost 290 serious road accidents occurred in Bucharest in the first six months of the year, which resulted in the death of 23 people, according to data from the Bucharest Police, quoted by local Mediafax.

Most of these serious accidents occurred on Tuesdays, the same data revealed, as well as between the hours 10:00 and 19:00. The Police also said that a high number of serious road accidents were recorded on Iuliu Maniu Blvd., Berceni Road, Splaiul Independentei Road, Pantelimon Road, Mihai Bravu Road, and Constantin Brancoveanu Blvd.

“287 serious road accidents were registered in Bucharest during the first six months of 2019, which resulted in the death of 23 people, the serious injury of 275 persons and the slight injury of 67 persons. Illegal street crossing, not giving priority to pedestrians and the failure to give priority to vehicles were the main causes of these accidents,” the Bucharest Police told Mediafax.

By comparison, 272 serious accidents were registered in the Romanian capital in the first six months of 2018, which resulted in the death of 27 people.

In the first six months of 2019, traffic police officers in Bucharest sanctioned over 85,400 people and detained more than 13,800 driver licenses.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)