Businessman Dan Șucu and Redport invest EUR 50 mln in new residential project in eastern Bucharest

Developer Redport and businessman Dan Șucu, founder and shareholder of Mobexpert Group, are investing EUR 50 million in a major new residential development in eastern Bucharest.

The project, named Vitality Est, will be built on a 27,000 square-meter plot adjacent to Pantelimon Park and Lake, offering more than 500 apartments and 400 square meters of commercial space.

The first phase of construction is set to begin in the coming weeks and is expected to be completed in 2026. The full project will be delivered in three phases, with final completion scheduled for 2028.

Redport represents a group of companies specialized in the construction, investment, development, and management of real estate projects. The brand was founded in 2016 by Cosmin Savu-Cristescu and has reached a turnover of over RON 200 million in 2024.

The company’s current portfolio includes landmark projects in Bucharest, The Level Apartments and Infinity Nord, and, more recently, Vitality Est.

The first two of the four phases of The Level Apartments project have already been delivered to the community, and construction of the third phase started in July 2024. The development of the fourth phase is planned to begin in 2025. The Level Apartments project includes a total of approximately 480 residential units.

Infinity Nord, one of Bucharest’s largest urban regeneration projects, will be developed in three phases with over 1,200 apartments. The project also includes dedicated spaces for retail, education, healthcare, sports, and leisure.

Redport also owns land in the New North of the capital, in the Străulești - Petrom City area, where it will develop approximately 1,700 apartments and 15,000 square meters of commercial space over the next five years.

Mobexpert Group was established in 1993 and is owned by the entrepreneur Dan Șucu. At the moment, it is an integrated business with eight factories located in four production centers, three logistic platforms, and a network of 27 stores. Around 65% of the products listed in Mobexpert’s stores are manufactured in its own plants.

Through Mobexpert Homes, the Group invests in real estate developments in the upper-middle to the upper end of the market.

