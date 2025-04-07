Real Estate

App Town announces EUR 15 million residential development in northern Bucharest

07 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

App Town, a 100% Romanian-owned company founded by entrepreneur Claudiu Diaconu, announced it was investing EUR 15 million in App Town Exclusive by Ima Residence, a boutique residential development located in Pipera, in northern Bucharest.

Currently under development and scheduled for completion in 18 months, the project offers 51 apartments and features retail spaces on the ground floor. The development, which aligns with nZEB (Nearly Zero Energy Building) standards, also includes underground parking.

“This new development is both sustainable and modern, funded through a strong mix of bank financing and shareholder contributions, which highlights investor confidence in the success of our projects,” App Town founder Claudiu Diaconu explained.

App Town’s completed projects include the residential ensembles App Town North, App Town Brâncoveanu, and Ima Residence.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Real Estate

App Town announces EUR 15 million residential development in northern Bucharest

07 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

App Town, a 100% Romanian-owned company founded by entrepreneur Claudiu Diaconu, announced it was investing EUR 15 million in App Town Exclusive by Ima Residence, a boutique residential development located in Pipera, in northern Bucharest.

Currently under development and scheduled for completion in 18 months, the project offers 51 apartments and features retail spaces on the ground floor. The development, which aligns with nZEB (Nearly Zero Energy Building) standards, also includes underground parking.

“This new development is both sustainable and modern, funded through a strong mix of bank financing and shareholder contributions, which highlights investor confidence in the success of our projects,” App Town founder Claudiu Diaconu explained.

App Town’s completed projects include the residential ensembles App Town North, App Town Brâncoveanu, and Ima Residence.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 April 2025
Environment
The Guardian dedicates article to Romania’s centuries-old giant haystacks
08 April 2025
Real Estate
First Handwritten Collection hotel in Romania opens in downtown Bucharest
08 April 2025
Defense
Romanian, Bulgarian defense ministers reaffirm commitment to strengthening NATO’s eastern flank
08 April 2025
Administration
Western Romania: Oradea to build new thermal garden in RON 214 million project financed by EU
08 April 2025
Macro
Romania keeps policy rate at 6.5% in line with expectations
08 April 2025
Energy
BSOG and local partner to build EUR 65 mln biomethane plant in Romania
07 April 2025
Events
Open Streets: Bucharest event turning city’s main arteries into pedestrian areas kicks off this weekend
04 April 2025
Real Estate
Skanska sells office building in Bucharest to fund managed by Hungary's Gránit Asset Management in EUR 52 million deal