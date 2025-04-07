App Town announces EUR 15 million residential development in northern Bucharest

App Town, a 100% Romanian-owned company founded by entrepreneur Claudiu Diaconu, announced it was investing EUR 15 million in App Town Exclusive by Ima Residence, a boutique residential development located in Pipera, in northern Bucharest.

Currently under development and scheduled for completion in 18 months, the project offers 51 apartments and features retail spaces on the ground floor. The development, which aligns with nZEB (Nearly Zero Energy Building) standards, also includes underground parking.

“This new development is both sustainable and modern, funded through a strong mix of bank financing and shareholder contributions, which highlights investor confidence in the success of our projects,” App Town founder Claudiu Diaconu explained.

App Town’s completed projects include the residential ensembles App Town North, App Town Brâncoveanu, and Ima Residence.

(Photo: the company)

