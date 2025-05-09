Romania  elections: Simion proposes national unity cabinet, while Dan favours pro-Western coalition

Video

Romanian presidential candidates George Simion and Nicuşor Dan presented contrasting visions for the future government in the run-up to the decisive second electoral round, News.ro reported on May 8.

While Simion called for a broad national unity cabinet, Dan advocated for an executive backed exclusively by pro-Western parties and national minority representatives.

George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), told voters during a debate hosted by Euronews Romania that his proposed government would aim to "calm things down" by including representatives across the political spectrum.

"I aim for a national unity government that will calm things down… We must return to peace," Simion said, criticizing what he described as a climate of fear exploited by politicians during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simion had previously pledged to nominate Călin Georgescu, a far-right figure with past links to extremist rhetoric, as prime minister if he accepted the role. He did not rule out the option of early elections to achieve this goal.

Nicuşor Dan, the mayor of Bucharest and an independent candidate supported by center-right forces, ruled out cooperation with parties outside the pro-Western camp.

"I want a government that includes the four pro-Western parties, plus the national minorities," Dan said, naming Ilie Bolojan, the current interim president and a former Oradea mayor known for administrative reforms, as his preferred prime ministerial candidate.

Dan stated that, if elected, he would "immediately" initiate talks with pro-Western formations, aiming to install a reform-oriented leader focused on development and institutional integrity. "A person who has proven that he knows how to reform, that is, to cut expenses… to lead Romania to a culture of law, work, and prosperity," he added.

The current caretaker government remains in place after the collapse of the PSD-PNL-UDMR coalition following the first election round. That coalition, along with national minority representatives, agreed to govern temporarily until the presidential runoff concludes.

(Photo: Madalina Norocea/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com