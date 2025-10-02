Dan Lăzărescu appointed GM of Robert Bosch and representative of the Bosch group in Romania

Bosch announced the appointment of Dan Lăzărescu as General Manager of Robert Bosch S.R.L. and representative of the Bosch Group in Romania, effective October 1. He takes over from Mihai Boldijar, who is retiring after 30 years with the company, including a decade at its helm in Romania.

Lăzărescu, an engineer with more than 24 years of experience, began his career with Bosch in Stuttgart in 2001 and has since held leadership roles in Germany, Hungary, and Romania. He has overseen large engineering teams and projects in automotive software, hardware, and driver assistance systems across global markets.

A graduate and PhD holder from Politehnica University of Bucharest, he is returning to Romania to lead Bosch during what he described as a “major transformation period” for the industry.

“It is both an honor and a responsibility to take on this role,” Dan Lăzărescu said. “I want to build on the foundation created in Romania and ensure stability and competitiveness for the company in the years ahead.”

His predecessor, Mihai Boldijar, joined Bosch three decades ago and guided its Romanian operations since 2014. He also held leadership roles in industry associations, including the Romanian Automotive Partnership and the Association of Automobile Manufacturers of Romania (ACAROM).

Bosch has been present in Romania for over 30 years and employs more than 10,000 people. In 2024, the group recorded consolidated sales of EUR 529.5 million in Romania, while total net sales, including unconsolidated companies and internal deliveries, reached EUR 2.4 billion. The company invested about EUR 50 million in the country last year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bosch)