Revolut appoints Florina Moisei as Country Manager of Romanian branch

Revolut Bank UAB has appointed Florina Moisei as the new Country Manager of its Romanian branch. The digital bank has about 4.5 million users in the country.

According to the company, Florina Moisei brings over 20 years of experience in the financial-banking sector, with a strong focus on risk management, operational efficiency, and business development. She held senior executive roles at Access Financial Services IFN after starting her banking career at UniCredit.

Moisei holds a Law degree from the University of Bucharest and an MBA from the Open University Business School - UK.

As Country Manager, she will oversee local operations.

”We are thrilled to have Florina as a leader of our Romanian team. Her deep understanding of the local financial industry and her proven track record in leading complex projects will be invaluable. Romania is a pivotal market for us, and we are confident that Florina’s leadership will help us further strengthen our regulatory relationships and build a trusted, sustainably growing banking institution,” said Gianmaria Scocca, Head of Revolut Branches.

”Having followed Revolut’s remarkable journey, I am honoured to join this team and help shape its future in Romania,” said Florina Moisei.

Revolut now has local branches operating in France, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, and Romania.

(Photo source: press release)