Bucharest events: Damir Očko solo show to open at Gaep

Tender Days, a solo show of artist Damir Očko, is set to open at Gaep on September 20.

This is the third exhibition of the artist at Gaep, after Pear Fate Meter (2020) and Repeat After Me(2016 – Eastwards Prospectus).

"Among the works, there's a small box containing a handful of sparkling dirt. Over the years, I've collected this material from parties and dance floors. After the queers would leave for afterparties, the dance floors would be swept, and I'd filter out the shiny bits—like searching for gold, in a way. I'll be using this dirt to dress a waterfall for you," the artist explains on the works in the upcoming exhibition. More on this here.

Očko, who represented Croatia at the Venice Biennale in 2015, previously had solo shows at Kunsthalle Krems, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Zagreb, Jeu de Paume Paris, and the National Gallery Prague.

He won the HT Award for Contemporary Art in Croatia in 2019.

(Photo: Damir Očko, Homeopathic Bro, 2023, collage, courtesy of Gaep)

