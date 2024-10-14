Damen Shipyards Mangalia signs new ship repair contract and delivers first conductor anchor nodes for Neptun Deep

Damen Shipyards Mangalia said that it signed a new ship repair contract for the crude oil tanker M/T Nusa Merdeka, along with the successful delivery of the first two Conductor Anchor Node (CAN) structures for the Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea. These developments come shortly after the yard secured two additional repair contracts for the M/T Tahiti and M/T Hadal Sally.

The announcement is especially noteworthy as the shipyard is currently undergoing a restructuring process under insolvency, marking a significant step towards expanding its operations.

“The signing of these new contracts is crucial for ensuring operational continuity and sends a strong message to the global market that Damen Shipyards Mangalia maintains its reputation for excellence in ship repair. Managing three ships simultaneously in our facilities showcases our team’s ability to handle large-scale projects efficiently,” said Sofien Lamiri, General Director of Damen Shipyards Mangalia.

The crude oil tanker M/T Nusa Merdeka, registered in Indonesia and built in 2003, arrived at the shipyard on October 2. The project involves replacing steel in the hull.

The two CAN (Conductor Anchor Nodes) structures are part of a contract to build four such units for the Neptun Deep project, designed to guide the subsea drilling head. The structures were contracted by the Norwegian company NeoDrill.

The construction began in December of last year, with the final two structures set to be delivered to the client by the end of October.

Each CAN structure weighs approximately 91 tons, stands 10 meters tall, and has a diameter of 6 meters. Their installation is carried out underwater by a dynamically positioned vessel equipped with a crane with a lifting capacity of over 150 tons, two remotely operated vehicles (ROV), and topographic survey services.

Damen Shipyards Mangalia is part of the Damen Group and focuses on the construction and repair of commercial, military, and civilian vessels.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Damen)