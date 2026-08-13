1 GW solar project in western Romania receives regulator’s green light

Dama Solar, a photovoltaic project with a planned capacity of around 1 GW in western Romania, has received an establishment authorisation for its first phase from the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE), clearing a key regulatory step towards construction, Economica.net announced.

The project is developed by Rezolv Energy in Arad County and is planned to cover more than 1,000 hectares across the communes of Pilu and Grăniceri. Once completed, the park is expected to rank among Europe’s largest photovoltaic projects.

ANRE’s establishment authorization generally requires developers to demonstrate that financing is available for the construction of the energy capacity. The approval therefore indicates that the project has moved closer to the construction stage, although further phases will require their own approvals.

Dama Solar will be developed in several stages, with a total planned installed capacity of approximately 1,000 MW. The project is expected to become operational in 2030 and will also include electricity storage capacity.

The project has secured a 15-year contract for difference (CfD) covering 520 MW under Romania’s renewable energy support scheme. Rezolv Energy won the CfD auction with a strike price of EUR 42/MWh.

Dama Solar was initially developed by Monsson, the renewable energy company founded by Swedish businessman Emmanuel Muntmark, before being acquired by Rezolv Energy.

Rezolv is developing a portfolio of more than 2 GW of solar, wind and battery projects across Romania and Bulgaria. The Czech-based company was established by investment firm Actis in 2022, while Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment joined as an investor in 2025.

For Dama Solar, Rezolv has said it was negotiating financing with the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The project is among a growing number of large renewable developments in Romania seeking to add generation capacity as the country faces increased pressure on its electricity system. The planned capacity of around 1 GW would make Dama Solar one of the country's largest individual power-generation projects.

(Photo: Doric1950/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com