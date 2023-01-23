Events

Graphic works by Salvador Dali, Pablo Picasso on sale at auction in Romania

23 January 2023
One of the largest collections of lithographs signed by Salvador Dali will be auctioned at the end of January at the A10 by Artmark auction house. But master Pablo Picasso, among others, will also be present at the same auction, with 13 graphic works.

A total of 34 works signed by the famous Salvador Dali will go on sale at the auction scheduled for January 31, for starting prices between EUR 250 and EUR 400. The most valuable work is The Lion's Court, with a starting price of EUR 400. The chromolithograph is part of the "Le Bestiaire de la Fontaine" series, according to the auction house.

Meanwhile, some of the most remarkable Picasso lithographs auctioned this month are LoveThe Model, and Ganymede, with starting prices of only EUR 300. They are all part of the "Vollard" suite.

At the same auction, European artists are joined by those from overseas, such as Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat, or Roy Lichtenstein.

The 87 graphic works are displayed at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace in Bucharest until January 31. "The Surrealistic Universe. The Auction of European & American Graphics" will take place at 7:00 PM on January 31 in the auction hall at Cesianu-Racoviță Palace and online on the Artmark Live 2.0 auction platform.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artmark)

1

