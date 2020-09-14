Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 12:32
Travel
Romanian mountain resort on Daily Mirror’s list of European fairytale towns to add to the travel list
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sinaia, one of the most popular mountain towns in Romania, is on the Daily Mirror's list of "12 magical European fairytale towns" to visit once the travel restrictions are lifted.

"Just because there are restrictions in place now, doesn't mean we can't daydream about where to go once we can travel properly again," Mirror.co.uk writes. "Luckily, Europe is filled with magical fairytale towns that make for serious wanderlust. We're talking colorful buildings, serene settings, cobbled streets and quirky boutiques."

Sinaia, a mountain town in Prahova Valley, some 120 km north of Bucharest, is described as a place with spectacular surroundings, "from dense green enchanting forests to towering peaks and impressive rock formations." Travelers can discover fascinating historical landmarks here, such as the impressive Peles Castle or the 17th-century Sinaia Monastery, which once served as a royal residence.

The alpine village of Hallstatt, in Austria, opens Daily Mirror's list, which also includes Colmar and Mont-Saint-Michel (France), Positano and Cinque Terre (Italy), Sintra (Portugal), Bled (Slovenia), Rothenburg ob der Tauber (Germany), Popeye Village (Malta), Reine (Norway), and Poznan (Poland).

Find the full list here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Sorin Colac/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 12:32
Travel
Romanian mountain resort on Daily Mirror’s list of European fairytale towns to add to the travel list
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Sinaia, one of the most popular mountain towns in Romania, is on the Daily Mirror's list of "12 magical European fairytale towns" to visit once the travel restrictions are lifted.

"Just because there are restrictions in place now, doesn't mean we can't daydream about where to go once we can travel properly again," Mirror.co.uk writes. "Luckily, Europe is filled with magical fairytale towns that make for serious wanderlust. We're talking colorful buildings, serene settings, cobbled streets and quirky boutiques."

Sinaia, a mountain town in Prahova Valley, some 120 km north of Bucharest, is described as a place with spectacular surroundings, "from dense green enchanting forests to towering peaks and impressive rock formations." Travelers can discover fascinating historical landmarks here, such as the impressive Peles Castle or the 17th-century Sinaia Monastery, which once served as a royal residence.

The alpine village of Hallstatt, in Austria, opens Daily Mirror's list, which also includes Colmar and Mont-Saint-Michel (France), Positano and Cinque Terre (Italy), Sintra (Portugal), Bled (Slovenia), Rothenburg ob der Tauber (Germany), Popeye Village (Malta), Reine (Norway), and Poznan (Poland).

Find the full list here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Sorin Colac/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content