Romanian mountain resort on Daily Mirror’s list of European fairytale towns to add to the travel list

Sinaia, one of the most popular mountain towns in Romania, is on the Daily Mirror's list of "12 magical European fairytale towns" to visit once the travel restrictions are lifted.

"Just because there are restrictions in place now, doesn't mean we can't daydream about where to go once we can travel properly again," Mirror.co.uk writes. "Luckily, Europe is filled with magical fairytale towns that make for serious wanderlust. We're talking colorful buildings, serene settings, cobbled streets and quirky boutiques."

Sinaia, a mountain town in Prahova Valley, some 120 km north of Bucharest, is described as a place with spectacular surroundings, "from dense green enchanting forests to towering peaks and impressive rock formations." Travelers can discover fascinating historical landmarks here, such as the impressive Peles Castle or the 17th-century Sinaia Monastery, which once served as a royal residence.

The alpine village of Hallstatt, in Austria, opens Daily Mirror's list, which also includes Colmar and Mont-Saint-Michel (France), Positano and Cinque Terre (Italy), Sintra (Portugal), Bled (Slovenia), Rothenburg ob der Tauber (Germany), Popeye Village (Malta), Reine (Norway), and Poznan (Poland).

(Photo source: Sorin Colac/Dreamstime.com)