Romania chooses Dacian wolf for EU Council presidency logo

Romania’s logo for the EU Council presidency in the first half of 2019 will be a stylized Dacian wolf, a jury of experts has decided.

The Dacian wolf or Dacian Draco was the standard ensign of troops of the ancient Dacian people.

The jury, which was made of 19 journalists and communication and advertising experts, had to choose from a short list of 19 logos. A Facebook vote was also taken into consideration when determining the winning logo.

The competition, organized by the Foreign Affairs Ministry in partnership with the Education Ministry, was addressed to Romanian students, who were asked to submit their logo proposals for Romania’s EU Council presidency. The author of the winning logo will get a EUR 3,000 prize and a free visit to EU institutions in Brussels.

[email protected]

(photo source: Concurs Logo Pres RO 2019 on Facebook)