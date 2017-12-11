Major historical discovery: Authentic Dacian gold bracelet found in Romania

An authentic Dacian bracelet made of 24k gold was recovered at the end of last month in Romania.

In late-November, police officers from Olt county, Southern Romania, took a gold bracelet from a 27-year-old man, as they believed the bracelet could be of high importance, as it looked like an old Dacian bracelet.

The man said he found the bracelet in his garden and didn’t know its value. Local Digi24 reported that the family’s daughter had played with the bracelet for two years. Also, a few weeks ago, the man wanted to find out its value and took it to a pawnshop. The police came to his house the next day. The young man is now being investigated for not announcing the discovery and for trying to sell the bracelet.

Meanwhile, the experts found that the gold bracelet, which weighs 108 grams, is an authentic Dacian bracelet. The National Museum of History will organize a press conference on Tuesday, December 12, in which it will announce the major discovery. According to the Museum, this piece is extremely important for the national heritage, as it is unique, being the only one of its kind discovered so far. One of the bracelet’s ends has the shape of an animal head.

Unfortunately, the saved piece is incomplete, being partially destroyed, the Museum also announced.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Ot.politiaromana.ro)