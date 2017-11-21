Mold used for casting Dacian coins found in Southern Romania town

Two Romanians have recently made a great discovery in the town of Targu-Carbunesti, Gorj county, in Southern Romania. The two, who are authorized to hold metal detectors, found a two-piece mold used for casting Dacian coins.

This is the first such discovery in the Romanian county of Gorj.

Under the law, the Police were notified about the discovery, reports local Agerpres. Then, the Gorj Police and the City Hall took the necessary steps to hand over the mold to the County Museum, as the two-piece mold is considered an object of heritage.

“This is the first such discovery in Gorj county. We’e talking about Aninoasa Dobresti coins specific to the central and northern basin of the Jiu and Gilort rivers. The mold was used to make imitations after foreign coins, which the Geto-Dacians were making. They were making them and then put them into circulation,” said Dumitru Hortopan, director of the Alexandru Stefulescu County Museum.

He also said that the mold would be included in the heritage of the County Museum, where it will be inventoried, filed, and proposed to be classified as “Thesaurus”.

Representatives of the museum will purchase a secure window and display the mold in the institution’s Geto-Dacian hall.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Valentin DetectiiGorj Cîrstea on Facebook)