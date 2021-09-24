Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 09:33
Politics

PLUS candidate Dacian Ciolos leads in race for USR-PLUS leadership

24 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MEP Dacian Ciolos received the highest number of votes from the members of the reformist party USR-PLUS, which is running online internal elections to pick up a leader. The party resulted from the merger of USR and PLUS.

Ciolos, the head of PLUS party before the merger, will run in a second round against Dan Barna - the former leader of USR. The president of USR-PLUS will be elected this weekend.

Ciolos won at a 2.1pp margin with 46% of the votes, versus 43.9% of the votes received by Barna. A third candidate received some 10% of the votes, according to G4media.ro. The turnout was 74.4%.

The elections in USR-PLUS are supposed to contribute to the political normalisation in Romania. But despite somewhat different profiles and the fierce race between the two, the candidates support similar values and argue for similar reforms. While USR inherits the profile of a former NGO, more oriented toward civic activism, PLUS inherits the profile of Dacian Ciolos - the former prime minister of a government of technocrats that ruled in 2016 as a neutral solution that put an end to a political crisis.

From this perspective, Ciolos should, in principle, be a more appropriate candidate for negotiating a coalition again with the Liberals (PNL). However, he made strong statements against prime minister Florin Citu and is not likely to accept him as the leader of a new coalition government. Such an option is unlikely, irrespective of the outcome of the USR-PLUS elections.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 08:51
07 September 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS pulls out of Romania's Government
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 09:33
Politics

PLUS candidate Dacian Ciolos leads in race for USR-PLUS leadership

24 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MEP Dacian Ciolos received the highest number of votes from the members of the reformist party USR-PLUS, which is running online internal elections to pick up a leader. The party resulted from the merger of USR and PLUS.

Ciolos, the head of PLUS party before the merger, will run in a second round against Dan Barna - the former leader of USR. The president of USR-PLUS will be elected this weekend.

Ciolos won at a 2.1pp margin with 46% of the votes, versus 43.9% of the votes received by Barna. A third candidate received some 10% of the votes, according to G4media.ro. The turnout was 74.4%.

The elections in USR-PLUS are supposed to contribute to the political normalisation in Romania. But despite somewhat different profiles and the fierce race between the two, the candidates support similar values and argue for similar reforms. While USR inherits the profile of a former NGO, more oriented toward civic activism, PLUS inherits the profile of Dacian Ciolos - the former prime minister of a government of technocrats that ruled in 2016 as a neutral solution that put an end to a political crisis.

From this perspective, Ciolos should, in principle, be a more appropriate candidate for negotiating a coalition again with the Liberals (PNL). However, he made strong statements against prime minister Florin Citu and is not likely to accept him as the leader of a new coalition government. Such an option is unlikely, irrespective of the outcome of the USR-PLUS elections.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 09/07/2021 - 08:51
07 September 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS pulls out of Romania's Government
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks