Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 08:22
Business

Romanian carmaker Dacia suspends production again for lack of semiconductors

24 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian car manufacturer Dacia freezes the car production activity at its plant in Mioveni again, for two days, due to the shortage of electronic components.

The company has so far suspended production for 33 days since the beginning of the year.

"The lack of electronic components continues to impact the car industry, including Dacia. We make every effort to limit the impact on production and work at a steady pace with our suppliers. We have a crisis management centre in the Supply Chain and Procurement departments, and we are implementing all the appropriate measures. However, the activity of the Vehicule plant from Mioveni will be interrupted on September 27 and 28," according to a company statement quoted by Economedia.ro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 08:22
Business

Romanian carmaker Dacia suspends production again for lack of semiconductors

24 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian car manufacturer Dacia freezes the car production activity at its plant in Mioveni again, for two days, due to the shortage of electronic components.

The company has so far suspended production for 33 days since the beginning of the year.

"The lack of electronic components continues to impact the car industry, including Dacia. We make every effort to limit the impact on production and work at a steady pace with our suppliers. We have a crisis management centre in the Supply Chain and Procurement departments, and we are implementing all the appropriate measures. However, the activity of the Vehicule plant from Mioveni will be interrupted on September 27 and 28," according to a company statement quoted by Economedia.ro.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks