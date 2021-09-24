Romanian carmaker Dacia suspends production again for lack of semiconductors

Romanian car manufacturer Dacia freezes the car production activity at its plant in Mioveni again, for two days, due to the shortage of electronic components.

The company has so far suspended production for 33 days since the beginning of the year.

"The lack of electronic components continues to impact the car industry, including Dacia. We make every effort to limit the impact on production and work at a steady pace with our suppliers. We have a crisis management centre in the Supply Chain and Procurement departments, and we are implementing all the appropriate measures. However, the activity of the Vehicule plant from Mioveni will be interrupted on September 27 and 28," according to a company statement quoted by Economedia.ro.

(Photo source: the company)