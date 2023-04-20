Romanian carmaker Dacia sells 34% more cars in Europe in Q1

Romanian carmaker Dacia announced it sold 171,789 cars in Europe during the first quarter of the year (Q1), 34% more compared to the same period last year, according to Automarket.

Its market share in the segment of passenger vehicles increased by 0.8pp, reaching 4.6%. The Romanian brand thus marked the strongest rise in market share terms among the 30 included in the ranking of the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers.

The sales of the Sandero, the best-sold Dacia model, increased by 26.1% to 68,318 units. The Duster SUV model recorded 57,660 units sold, up 23.9% y/y.

Jogger ranks as the third-best sold model with 23,330 units sold in the first 3 months of the year. Only 14,494 units of the electric model Dacia Spring were sold in Europe.

In Romania, where it sold 13,651 units (+81% y/y), Dacia’s market share reached 33.1% – 9.8pp more compared to the same period last year. With a market share of 48.5%, Dacia Spring continues to dominate the local electric vehicle segment.

(Photo source: the company)