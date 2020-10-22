RO carmaker Dacia unveils pick-up version of its best-selling Duster SUV

Photo gallery

Romania carmaker Dacia launched a pick-up based on the Duster SUV model. Clients can order the Duster pick-up starting October 22 in Dacia's local commercial network.

The announced price for the pick-up is EUR 22,546.

Dacia produces this model in collaboration with Romanian company Romturingia, which specializes in vehicle customization.

The Duster pick-up version is derived from the 4x4 Duster. It has a 1.65-meter cargo bed with a payload of 500 kg. The cargo bed's structure is made of composite materials on a metal structure and preserves the tailgate's exterior design from the SUV.

Duster pick-up comes with the Blue dCi diesel engine of 115 hp and maximum torque of 260 Nm.

The announced consumption is 5.02 liters / 100 km in the urban cycle and 4.93 liters / 100 km in the mixed cycle.

The Duster pick-up is available in Blanc Glacier, equipped with 16" alloy wheels. The vehicle benefits from all the standard model's safety features, including front and side airbags for driver and passenger, ABS with electronic brake-force distributor, ESP and anti-skid function, ramp start assist, and descent assistance system.

(Photos: grouprenault.ro)

