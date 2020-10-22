Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/22/2020 - 08:35
Business
RO carmaker Dacia unveils pick-up version of its best-selling Duster SUV

22 October 2020
Romania carmaker Dacia launched a pick-up based on the Duster SUV model. Clients can order the Duster pick-up starting October 22 in Dacia's local commercial network.

The announced price for the pick-up is EUR 22,546.

Dacia produces this model in collaboration with Romanian company Romturingia, which specializes in vehicle customization.

The Duster pick-up version is derived from the 4x4 Duster. It has a 1.65-meter cargo bed with a payload of 500 kg. The cargo bed's structure is made of composite materials on a metal structure and preserves the tailgate's exterior design from the SUV.

Duster pick-up comes with the Blue dCi diesel engine of 115 hp and maximum torque of 260 Nm.

The announced consumption is 5.02 liters / 100 km in the urban cycle and 4.93 liters / 100 km in the mixed cycle.

The Duster pick-up is available in Blanc Glacier, equipped with 16" alloy wheels. The vehicle benefits from all the standard model's safety features, including front and side airbags for driver and passenger, ABS with electronic brake-force distributor, ESP and anti-skid function, ramp start assist, and descent assistance system.

21 October 2020
Business
Dacia announces the price of its first electric model on a European market
