Romanian car brand Dacia unveils new visual identity, including new logo

Romanian car manufacturer Dacia has revealed its new visual identity on Thursday, June 17, which was designed “for a modern, more digital brand, yet still true to its DNA.” The brand has a new logo and new emblem, as well as a new colour scheme, built around khaki-green, which “evokes the brand’s closeness to nature.”

Dacia vehicles will feature the new logo and emblem as of the second half of 2022, while the outlets will gradually switch to the new brand identity as of early next year.

The letters of the new Dacia logotype have a different shape, with the “D” and “C” letters being mirror images of each other, and this gives “an ever-present feel of robustness and stability,” the company said. Plus, the geometric lines of the logotype “give a feel of mechanical movement to the string of letters.”

“The emblem features the essence of the logo by bringing together the ‘D’ and ‘C’, like links of a chain that are paired together in a strong, cohesive bond,” the company also said.

Meanwhile, the new khaki-green colour scheme is said to evoke the brand’s closeness to nature, “a terrain where Dacia vehicles, like the iconic Duster, come into their own.”

“The essence of the brand is also embodied with its new iconography, symbolizing a need for freedom, to recharge one’s batteries, to get back to basics. These fundamental needs are felt by many, they push us to focus on what truly matters and to get rid of anything superfluous,” the Romanian car manufacturer said.

