Irina Marica
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 06/18/2021 - 11:48
Business

Romanian car brand Dacia unveils new visual identity, including new logo

18 June 2021
Romanian car manufacturer Dacia has revealed its new visual identity on Thursday, June 17, which was designed “for a modern, more digital brand, yet still true to its DNA.” The brand has a new logo and new emblem, as well as a new colour scheme, built around khaki-green, which “evokes the brand’s closeness to nature.”

Dacia vehicles will feature the new logo and emblem as of the second half of 2022, while the outlets will gradually switch to the new brand identity as of early next year.

The letters of the new Dacia logotype have a different shape, with the “D” and “C” letters being mirror images of each other, and this gives “an ever-present feel of robustness and stability,” the company said. Plus, the geometric lines of the logotype “give a feel of mechanical movement to the string of letters.”

New Dacia logo

“The emblem features the essence of the logo by bringing together the ‘D’ and ‘C’, like links of a chain that are paired together in a strong, cohesive bond,” the company also said.

Meanwhile, the new khaki-green colour scheme is said to evoke the brand’s closeness to nature, “a terrain where Dacia vehicles, like the iconic Duster, come into their own.”

“The essence of the brand is also embodied with its new iconography, symbolizing a need for freedom, to recharge one’s batteries, to get back to basics. These fundamental needs are felt by many, they push us to focus on what truly matters and to get rid of anything superfluous,” the Romanian car manufacturer said.

Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster

newsroom@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Media.dacia.com)

Romanian car manufacturer Dacia has revealed its new visual identity on Thursday, June 17, which was designed “for a modern, more digital brand, yet still true to its DNA.” The brand has a new logo and new emblem, as well as a new colour scheme, built around khaki-green, which “evokes the brand’s closeness to nature.”

Normal
 

