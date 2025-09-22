Dacia launches new Duster Cargo version

Photo gallery

Romanian car brand Dacia has launched a new utility version of its well-known Duster car, the Cargo. The new car is intended exclusively for the United Kingdom.

Dacia routinely launches utility versions of its cars, and a Pick-Up version was announced last week for the Duster as well. Like the Pick-Up, the Cargo is also intended for transporting goods.

To serve that purpose, the Cargo has had the back seat of the regular version removed to make room for a loading space with a volume of 1149 liters. It has a payload of 430 kg, a loading area that is separated from the cabin by a metal mesh, and four anchoring points for fragile goods. Moreover, the rear side windows are covered with an opaque protective film.

Two engines are available for the new Dacia Duster Cargo: Mild-Hybrid 130 4x4 and Hybrid 155. Starting from a standstill is done only electrically, and driving in urban conditions will be predominantly in electric mode, in the case of the 155-horsepower hybrid engine. There is also a recovery system calibrated to recover as much energy as possible, according to the press release.

The Expression trim, the only one available, brings 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch central screen. Other features include cruise control with speed limiter, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist, parking camera, automatic emergency call, and automatic emergency braking.

Finally, the UK’s Duster Cargo will come in Glacier White, Pearl Black, and Shadow Grey, and will start at GBP 22,995 (EUR 26,329) for the mild-hybrid version, and EUR 23,595 (EUR 27,000) for the hybrid engine.

(Photo source: Dacia press release)