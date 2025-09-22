Transport
Photo gallery

Dacia launches new Duster Cargo version

22 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian car brand Dacia has launched a new utility version of its well-known Duster car, the Cargo. The new car is intended exclusively for the United Kingdom. 

Dacia routinely launches utility versions of its cars, and a Pick-Up version was announced last week for the Duster as well. Like the Pick-Up, the Cargo is also intended for transporting goods. 

To serve that purpose, the Cargo has had the back seat of the regular version removed to make room for a loading space with a volume of 1149 liters. It has a payload of 430 kg, a loading area that is separated from the cabin by a metal mesh, and four anchoring points for fragile goods. Moreover, the rear side windows are covered with an opaque protective film.

Two engines are available for the new Dacia Duster Cargo: Mild-Hybrid 130 4x4 and Hybrid 155. Starting from a standstill is done only electrically, and driving in urban conditions will be predominantly in electric mode, in the case of the 155-horsepower hybrid engine. There is also a recovery system calibrated to recover as much energy as possible, according to the press release.

The Expression trim, the only one available, brings 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch central screen. Other features include cruise control with speed limiter, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist, parking camera, automatic emergency call, and automatic emergency braking.

Finally, the UK’s Duster Cargo will come in Glacier White, Pearl Black, and Shadow Grey, and will start at GBP 22,995 (EUR 26,329) for the mild-hybrid version, and EUR 23,595 (EUR 27,000) for the hybrid engine.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dacia press release)

Slideshow
Normal
Transport
Photo gallery

Dacia launches new Duster Cargo version

22 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian car brand Dacia has launched a new utility version of its well-known Duster car, the Cargo. The new car is intended exclusively for the United Kingdom. 

Dacia routinely launches utility versions of its cars, and a Pick-Up version was announced last week for the Duster as well. Like the Pick-Up, the Cargo is also intended for transporting goods. 

To serve that purpose, the Cargo has had the back seat of the regular version removed to make room for a loading space with a volume of 1149 liters. It has a payload of 430 kg, a loading area that is separated from the cabin by a metal mesh, and four anchoring points for fragile goods. Moreover, the rear side windows are covered with an opaque protective film.

Two engines are available for the new Dacia Duster Cargo: Mild-Hybrid 130 4x4 and Hybrid 155. Starting from a standstill is done only electrically, and driving in urban conditions will be predominantly in electric mode, in the case of the 155-horsepower hybrid engine. There is also a recovery system calibrated to recover as much energy as possible, according to the press release.

The Expression trim, the only one available, brings 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch central screen. Other features include cruise control with speed limiter, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist, parking camera, automatic emergency call, and automatic emergency braking.

Finally, the UK’s Duster Cargo will come in Glacier White, Pearl Black, and Shadow Grey, and will start at GBP 22,995 (EUR 26,329) for the mild-hybrid version, and EUR 23,595 (EUR 27,000) for the hybrid engine.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dacia press release)

Slideshow
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 September 2025
Transport
Dacia launches new Duster Cargo version
22 September 2025
Transport
Interim mayor says Bucharest struggles with heavy traffic as 1.7 mln cars are registered, 300,000 enter daily
22 September 2025
Startup
Romanian-founded data company Databricks launches accelerator for AI startups
22 September 2025
Politics
Polls show Romania's isolationist party AUR consolidating leading position
22 September 2025
Macro
Romania's public debt up 1.2pp m/m to 57.8% of GDP at end-May
22 September 2025
Business
Romanian DIY retailer Dedeman expands into neighbouring Moldova
22 September 2025
Culture
Romania receives EUR 5.7 mln insurance payout for stolen Dacian artifacts in the Netherlands
19 September 2025
Culture
Grivița 53: First private theatre built in Romania in decades, unveiled in Bucharest