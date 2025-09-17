Transport

Romanian car brand Dacia launches Duster Pick-Up version

17 September 2025

The well-known Romanian car brand Dacia announced the launch of the Duster Pick-Up, a utility vehicle with four seats and a capacity to transport up to 430 kg in the cargo space, on Wednesday, September 17. 

The car model is available in two engine versions, Hybrid 140 and Mild-hybrid 130 4×4, and has a starting price of EUR 26,000, excluding VAT. By comparison, a standard Duster costs around EUR 17,200, while the Bigster costs roughly EUR 20,750.

The new pick-up model is intended for the transportation of goods, according to the company, and is approved as N1 within EU standards. It has front and side airbags for the driver and passenger, ABS with electronic brake force distribution, ESP and anti-slip function, hill-start assist, automatic emergency braking, hill descent assist system, traffic sign recognition with speed limit alert, lane keeping assist, blind spot warning, multi-view camera, and other features. 

The cargo bed of the Duster Pick-Up has a usable space of 1,050 mm x 1,000 mm. To secure the transported goods, two side metal rails with 4 anchoring rings have been provided.

The body of the car was developed in collaboration with the body manufacturer Romturingia, based in Câmpulung Muscel.

“Duster Pick-Up is available in 7 colors (Sandstone, Lichen Kaki, Terracota Brown, Glacier White, Schiste Grey, Pearl Black, and Cedar Green). Inside, the double cab offers 4 seats, with the rear passengers benefiting, for the first time, from a central armrest,” Dacia also announced.

The car can be ordered in Romania starting September 17. 

(Photo source: Dacia website)

