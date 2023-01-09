Most expensive Dacia model is the Jogger Hybrid: up to EUR 26,610 in Romania

Dacia Jogger Hybrid costs between EUR 23,750 and EUR 26,610 in Romania (including VAT), making it the most expensive model of the brand, 0-100.ro reported.

Thus, the most affordable hybrid version of the Jogger is EUR 7,260 more expensive than the cheapest possible Jogger version.

Jogger Hybrid 140 is the first fully-fledged hybrid model ever launched by Dacia.

Comparing the basic hybrid variant (EUR 23,750) with a conventional engine variant, similarly equipped (also basic equipment), the price differential is EUR 5,200.

(Photo source: Media.dacia.com)