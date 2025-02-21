Transport

Romania's Dacia may produce electric model at local factory

21 February 2025

Romania's carmaker Dacia will produce an electric model in Europe for the first time, which will cost less than EUR 18,000, announced the CEO of the Renault Group, Luca de Meo, according to Auto Car UK, Electrive and Economedia.ro

Specifically, Luca de Meo, CEO of the Renault group, announced the imminent appearance on the European market of a new electric A-class SUV, which will bear the Dacia logo, assembled in Europe and based on the same platform as the future Renault Twingo.

The new car was developed in just 16 months and will have a list price starting at EUR 18,000 or even less. According to the deadlines targeted by de Meo, it should be launched around mid-2026, about a year before Dacia introduces the new third-generation Sandero – which will be offered for the first time as an electric car.

However, De Meo has not announced the exact European location of the manufacturing place. Renault has factories in France, Romania, Slovenia and Turkey.

Separately, sources within the Romanian government told TechRider, quoted by G4media.ro, that the Romanian executive has held discussions with French car manufacturer Dacia-Renault for the production of an electric model at the Mioveni factory.

Government sources also stated that the French group is expected to come up with an investment plan, which could also involve possible support from the Romanian state. It would not be a new factory but an expansion of the Mioveni facility.

Currently, in Mioveni, Dacia produces Logan, Sandero, Duster, Jogger, and Bigster models. The brand's first electric model, Spring, is produced in China.

(Photo source: Chernetskaya/Dreamstime.com)

