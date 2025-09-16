Business

Czech Tesla officially abandons plans for EUR 90 mln factory in Romania

16 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Czech company Tesla has officially announced to the government and local authorities that it is abandoning the project to build the energy storage factory in Brăila, an investment of EUR 90 million that was also to receive state aid, according to G4media.ro.

In an official document of Tesla Group, signed by CEO Dusan Lichardus and sent to the Ministry of Finance, the company shows that the hardship began in June 2024, when global competition in the energy sector intensified, "especially from heavily subsidised Chinese battery manufacturers," according to the publication Debraila.ro.

The construction of the factory was supposed to begin in 2023, on land in the Brăila Free Zone, with the inauguration estimated to take place in 2025. Tesla investors were also going to receive state aid of approximately EUR 40 million.

"Despite continued efforts to obtain additional financing from shareholders and strategic investors, deteriorating market conditions have made the project financially unviable. The lack of effective trade protection policies at EU level, combined with significant price declines in battery-based energy storage systems, shrinking margins and the bankruptcy of major players, such as Northvolt in Sweden, have made it, overall, impossible to sustain or expand battery production operations in Europe in the current framework," the Czech company explained, according to the document cited by Debraila.ro.

At the beginning of June 2024, Tesla Energy Storage (Romania), a local subsidiary of Tesla Group, announced that it had submitted the application for the construction permit for the factory it wants to build in Brăila, an investment worth EUR 90 million.

The company announced at the time that it would create 350 jobs and estimated that the factory would become fully operational by the end of 2025, according to Economedia.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artinun Prekmoung/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Czech Tesla officially abandons plans for EUR 90 mln factory in Romania

16 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Czech company Tesla has officially announced to the government and local authorities that it is abandoning the project to build the energy storage factory in Brăila, an investment of EUR 90 million that was also to receive state aid, according to G4media.ro.

In an official document of Tesla Group, signed by CEO Dusan Lichardus and sent to the Ministry of Finance, the company shows that the hardship began in June 2024, when global competition in the energy sector intensified, "especially from heavily subsidised Chinese battery manufacturers," according to the publication Debraila.ro.

The construction of the factory was supposed to begin in 2023, on land in the Brăila Free Zone, with the inauguration estimated to take place in 2025. Tesla investors were also going to receive state aid of approximately EUR 40 million.

"Despite continued efforts to obtain additional financing from shareholders and strategic investors, deteriorating market conditions have made the project financially unviable. The lack of effective trade protection policies at EU level, combined with significant price declines in battery-based energy storage systems, shrinking margins and the bankruptcy of major players, such as Northvolt in Sweden, have made it, overall, impossible to sustain or expand battery production operations in Europe in the current framework," the Czech company explained, according to the document cited by Debraila.ro.

At the beginning of June 2024, Tesla Energy Storage (Romania), a local subsidiary of Tesla Group, announced that it had submitted the application for the construction permit for the factory it wants to build in Brăila, an investment worth EUR 90 million.

The company announced at the time that it would create 350 jobs and estimated that the factory would become fully operational by the end of 2025, according to Economedia.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Artinun Prekmoung/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 September 2025
Politics
Maia Sandu, Donald Trump top list of world leaders most trusted by Romanians
16 September 2025
Justice
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu sent to trial for complicity in attempted coup in Romania
16 September 2025
Defense
Romania in talks with Ukraine for joint drone production, minister says
16 September 2025
Capital markets powered by BSE
Moldova launches new stock exchange with support from Bucharest Stock Exchange
16 September 2025
Entertainment
Romania’s Alba Iulia enters Guinness World Records with longest table made from recycled materials
15 September 2025
Business
Only 145 Romanian companies grew annually for 17 straight years, study finds
15 September 2025
Politics
Romania’s goal to join OECD by 2026 “achievable,” secretary-general says during visit to Bucharest
15 September 2025
Sports
Romanian Sabrina Maneca Voinea wins gold at 2025 FIG Artistic Gymnastics Cup in Paris