C&W Echinox takes over management of Colosseum shopping center in Bucharest
04 October 2019
Real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has taken over the administration of the Colosseum shopping center in Bucharest since October 1.

Opened in 2011, Colosseum is the most important shopping destination in the northwest of the capital, a developing area both in terms of the subway infrastructure and the residential segment, and regarding the premises for the development of the office sector.

Colosseum shopping center will reach a rentable area of approximately 54,500 sqm following the expansion scheduled to be completed next year.

The new development project includes local and international brands, such as New Yorker, Colin's, CCC, Noriel, DM Drogerie Markt, Gregory's, Diverta, Coffee Ritazza, as well as 60 shops, restaurants, cafes and leisure area.

In addition to the existing commercial offer that includes Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Altex, JYSK, LC Waikiki, Sport Vision and Pepco, the new project will also benefit of a multiplex cinema operated by Happy Cinema, as well as a World Class fitness center.

Colosseum is the third commercial center in Bucharest under the administration of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, along with Carrefour Orhideea and Penny Retail Park Fundeni.

At the same time, since the beginning of the year, three office buildings from Bucharest, namely Ethos House, Eminescu Office and One Victoriei, have entered the company’s asset management portfolio.

(Photo courtesy of Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)

[email protected]

