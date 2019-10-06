Romania Insider
Real Estate
C&W Echinox will manage office project in downtown Bucharest
10 June 2019
Real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox will manage the 7,000-sqm project Eminescu Office, recently completed in Bucharest by Akcent Development near the Romana Square.

Eminescu Office is the third building run by the real estate consultant. It has a leasable area of ​7,000 square meters distributed on eight levels. The underground parking has 81 places and is also equipped with bicycle facilities.

Office space is open space, with terraces on each floor, the design of the building facilitating access to natural light in all areas.

(Photo source: Akcentdevelopment.ro)

40