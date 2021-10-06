C&W Echinox will manage Scallier's commercial parks in Romania

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox will manage two Funshop Park projects developed in Roșiorii de Vede and Focșani by the Polish company Scallier.

The first retail park built by Scallier locally was opened last month in Roșiorii de Vede. A second one, in Focșani, is to be opened next month.

Until the end of next year, Scallier aims to open in Romania other retail parks with a total leasable area of 40,000 sqm. The investment in a Funshop retail park ranges between EUR 5 mln and EUR 10 mln.

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox's Asset Services team will be responsible for managing day-to-day project activities, tenant relationship management, operational supervision, financial services and landlord reporting through on-site and headquarters specialists, coordinated by Mihaela Petruescu, Asset Services Partner.

The company manages a portfolio of properties of 488,000 sq m of office space, retail and logistics, both in Bucharest and in major cities in the country.

(Photo source: Scallier)