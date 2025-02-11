Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Stock of industrial & logistics spaces reaches 7.6 million sq.m in 2024

Developers in Romania completed new projects with a leasable area of 572,000 sq. m in 2024, reflecting a 27% growth when compared with 2023, while the total industrial & logistics stock in Romania reached almost 7.6 million sq. m at the end of Q4, according to a Cushman & Wakefield Echinox analysis.

The development activity returned to growth during 2024, after a year (2023) which witnessed a 46% YoY decrease of the new supply.

Bucharest had the highest share of the newly completed projects in 2024 - 152,500 sq. m (27% of the national new supply), followed by Ploiesti with 127,200 sq. m (22%) and Brasov with 76,600 sq. m (13%). Another 228,000 sq. m are under construction, but the real estate company estimates that the 2025 completions will exceed this level, given that developers have significantly reduced the number of speculative projects, while generally starting construction after having secured a series pre-lease agreements.

The Bucharest – Ilfov region has the largest share of spaces under construction (98,000 sq. m), with projects of 22,000 and 20,000 sq. m ongoing in Arad and Baia Mare respectively.

In terms of demand, the Q4 leasing volume was of 268,300 sq. m, 64% higher than in Q3, when only 164,000 sq. m were transacted. Overall, the 2024 activity reached 842,800 sq. m, corresponding to a 16.8% drop vs. 2023, while the net take-up had a share of 62% in the overall leasing volume throughout the year.

Retail and FMCG companies were the most active players on the market, followed by production, automotive and logistics & distribution operators. The overall vacancy rate slightly increased to a level of 4.9%, but a downward movement is expected in 2025 due to the limited number of speculative projects under construction.

“The Romanian industrial & logistics market is going through a period of stabilization, with an increasing number of deliveries and with solid demand from retail, FMCG and manufacturing companies. Despite a slight rise in vacancy, the outlook for 2025 remains optimistic, as the positive economic evolution, with GDP growth and declining inflation create a favorable environment for continued development in this sector,” said Ștefan Surcel, Head of Industrial Agency Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The prime headline rents in Bucharest and in the main industrial & logistics destinations in Romania have generally remained flat, ranging between EUR 4.20 - 4.70/ sq. m/ month in Q4 2024, with lower asking rents in locations with higher vacancy rates.

Rents are expected to remain relatively unchanged going forward, with increases only being predicted for new developments, mainly as a result of the rising construction costs and land acquisition prices, according to the analysis.

(Photo source: Aleksandr Medvedkov | Dreamstime)