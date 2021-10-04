Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 08:19
Real Estate

CTP pays EUR 80-85 mln for three Romanian logistics parks

04 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CTP, the largest local developer and investor in logistics and industrial parks, took over the Helios Phoenix portfolio in Olympian Parks from the Greek company Helios Phoenix. According to Economica.net estimates, the price paid was in the range of EUR 80 mln - 85 mln.

By this deal, CTP has crossed the threshold of two million square meters of logistics spaces in Romania.

The portfolio taken over includes 153,000 sq m of logistics and industrial spaces in Brașov, Timișoara and the south of Bucharest.

The park in Popești-Leordeni has a plot of 106,000 sq m, on which four warehouses of over 52,000 sq m are built, while the logistics park in Timișoara has a plot of 137,000 sq m, on which four warehouses of almost 44,000 sq m are built. In Brasov, the project consists of a plot of land of 130,000 square meters and built warehouses of 57,000 square meters.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 08:19
Real Estate

CTP pays EUR 80-85 mln for three Romanian logistics parks

04 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

CTP, the largest local developer and investor in logistics and industrial parks, took over the Helios Phoenix portfolio in Olympian Parks from the Greek company Helios Phoenix. According to Economica.net estimates, the price paid was in the range of EUR 80 mln - 85 mln.

By this deal, CTP has crossed the threshold of two million square meters of logistics spaces in Romania.

The portfolio taken over includes 153,000 sq m of logistics and industrial spaces in Brașov, Timișoara and the south of Bucharest.

The park in Popești-Leordeni has a plot of 106,000 sq m, on which four warehouses of over 52,000 sq m are built, while the logistics park in Timișoara has a plot of 137,000 sq m, on which four warehouses of almost 44,000 sq m are built. In Brasov, the project consists of a plot of land of 130,000 square meters and built warehouses of 57,000 square meters.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks