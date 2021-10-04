CTP pays EUR 80-85 mln for three Romanian logistics parks

CTP, the largest local developer and investor in logistics and industrial parks, took over the Helios Phoenix portfolio in Olympian Parks from the Greek company Helios Phoenix. According to Economica.net estimates, the price paid was in the range of EUR 80 mln - 85 mln.

By this deal, CTP has crossed the threshold of two million square meters of logistics spaces in Romania.

The portfolio taken over includes 153,000 sq m of logistics and industrial spaces in Brașov, Timișoara and the south of Bucharest.

The park in Popești-Leordeni has a plot of 106,000 sq m, on which four warehouses of over 52,000 sq m are built, while the logistics park in Timișoara has a plot of 137,000 sq m, on which four warehouses of almost 44,000 sq m are built. In Brasov, the project consists of a plot of land of 130,000 square meters and built warehouses of 57,000 square meters.

