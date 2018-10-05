CTP delivers new warehouse to Ursus Breweries near Cluj-Napoca

CTP, the biggest developer and owner of logistics parks in Romania, has delivered an 8,000 sqm warehouse in its CTPark Cluj II logistics park to local beer producer Ursus Breweries.

This is the second partnership between CTP and Ursus Breweries, after a 14,000 sqm warehouse delivery in CTPark Timisoara II, in November 2017.

CTPark Cluj II is located in Floresti, near Cluj-Napoca. The park will have a total surface of 30,000 sqm, delivered in three phases. The first phase was completed in September 2018 and the other two have already been started and are under development.

