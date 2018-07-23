Biggest logistics investor in Romania reaches almost EUR 0.5 bln portfolio

Czech-based commercial real estate developer CTP, the biggest logistics parks owner in Romania, has reached a local portfolio of almost EUR 0.5 billion, according to the company’s annual report for 2017, quoted by Economica.net.

The company entered the local market in 2007 but accelerated its local expansion in 2015 by buying new logistics projects and expanding them. At the end of last year, CTP owned 16 properties in Romania with a total area of 700,000 sqm and an estimated value of EUR 478 million.

The Romanian properties represented about 16% of its whole portfolio, which amounted to 4.45 million sqm of logistics spaces valued at over EUR 4 billion. The company’s gross rental income in Romania were EUR 25.7 million in 2017, while the group’s total reached EUR 222 million.

