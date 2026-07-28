Seven in ten Romanians abroad do not plan to return home soon, study finds

Seven in ten Romanians living abroad do not expect to return to Romania in the next 12 months, although a majority continue to invest money in the country, according to the Diaspora Sentiment 2026 study conducted by market research agency MKOR. The findings suggest that financial ties to Romania remain strong even as many expatriates see their future elsewhere.

The study found that 61% of Romanians in the diaspora have already invested in Romania, either through real estate purchases or financial support for family members, despite 70% saying they do not plan to return in the near future.

Germany recorded the highest share of diaspora members investing in Romania, at 71%, while 44% of respondents there said they regularly provide direct financial support to family members in the country.

The report also highlighted significant differences across Romanian communities abroad. Respondents in the UK had the strongest economic profile, with 29% holding management positions or running businesses, 62% having higher education degrees, and 46% reporting monthly incomes above EUR 3,000.

According to the same study, financial priorities also differ by country. Romanians in Italy tend to focus on protecting family assets, those in Germany value financial predictability, respondents in Spain are more likely to spend on products linked to nostalgia for home, while those in the UK prioritize investment returns.

The research also identified the Republic of Moldova as a potential source of young talent for Romania. Respondents there had an average age of 31, with nearly half (49%) belonging to Generation Z. At the same time, 38% were economically inactive, a figure 17 percentage points above the overall average, suggesting opportunities for recruitment, internship programs, and cross-border financial services.

“In my 13 years of entrepreneurship at MKOR, I have learned to look beyond the numbers," said Cori Cimpoca, founder of MKOR. "These people continue to invest back home even though they do not plan to return in the next 12 months. This shows a strong level of trust. Their financial connection to Romania remains active regardless of whether they intend to repatriate, and is increasingly a way of protecting family wealth rather than preparing to move back.”

The online survey was conducted in October 2025 among 2,000 Romanians aged 18 to 65 who live outside Romania for at least seven months a year. Respondents were recruited through MKOR's online panel and digital marketing campaigns.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com