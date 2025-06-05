Romanian handball player Cristina Neagu in running for EHF Excellence Awards

Romanian handball player Cristina Neagu, who ended her career earlier this year, was nominated on Wednesday, June 4, for the European Handball Federation (EHF) Excellence Awards along with 46 other players from Europe, including seven from three Romanian teams.

The third edition of the EHF Excellence Awards honors the best players of the 2024–2025 season. Votes expressed by fans will count for 25%, with the remaining coming from players, coaches, and the media. Voting is now open and fans can cast their vote until June 9 through the EHF app.

The 47 players were selected by EHF experts, along with three players recognized at the European level: Isabelle Gulldén, Nerea Pena, and Sanja Vujovic Damnjanovic, according to News.ro.

The Team of the Season will be announced on June 11, and the best players on June 27, during the group draw for the upcoming season of the Champions League.

Cristina Neagu was nominated for the left back position, with Emma Friis (Denmark, CSM București), Elizabeth Omoregie (Slovenia, CSM București), Nathalie Hagman (Sweden, SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea), Trine Østergaard (Denmark, CSM București), Albertina Kassoma (Angola, Rapid București), Crina Pintea (CSM București), and Djurdjina Jaukovic (Montenegro, CSM București) also nominated.

Last month, Cristina Neagu was decorated with the Order "Faithful Service in the rank of Knight" by former interim president Ilie Bolojan. During the service, the official noted that Neagu gave Romanians many moments in which to feel proud.

She is the only handball player who won the title of "World’s Best Player" four times, awarded by the International Handball Federation (IHF). She also competed in two editions of the Olympic Games, Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016, won bronze at the 2015 World Championships and the 2010 European Championships.

(Photo source: Cristina Neagu on Facebook)