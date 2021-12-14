Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 12/14/2021 - 08:33
Justice

Romanian judge nearly stripped of magistrate status for TikTok posts

14 December 2021
The section for judges of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) in Romania stripped judge Cristi Danileţ of the magistrate position for posts on the Tik Tok platform, G4media.ro reported.

The reasons must have been others, though: judge Danilet has constantly expressed views on delicate issues related to the justice laws and the reforms across the system.

Cristian Danileț is known as one of the reformist magistrates in Romania. He has served as an adviser to former justice minister Monica Macovei.

The decision can be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The section for judges of the CSM took the decision to exclude Danileţ from the judiciary system with a majority of votes. According to sources familiar with the debates within CSM, the head of the CSM Bogdan Mateescu and judges Lia Savonea, Margareta Ţînţ, Mariana Ghena, and Simona Marcu voted for the exclusion of Danileţ from the judiciary.

Danileț posted on social networks videos in which he performed karate movements or images when he was mowing the hedge in the yard.

According to some sources within the CSM, Danileţ was sanctioned with exclusion from the judiciary because he is already in his second disciplinary offence and would have embarrassed the profession through the video posts on Tik Tok.

