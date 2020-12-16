British startup raises EUR 0.5 mln on Romanian crowdfunding platform

Crikle, the first British startup listed on the Romanian crowdfunding platform Seedblink, has reached its EUR 0.5 million financing target in just a few days after launching the campaign.

Crikle decided to increase the target to EUR 0.6 mln and officially close the campaign after reaching this sum.

The campaign is open until Wednesday, December 16, or until the maximum amount of EUR 600.000 is reached.

Crikle has raised this round at a pre-money valuation of EUR 4.4 million.

The company had already received EUR 100,000 from private investors before its public listing on Seedblink. One of its early investors, Radu Georgescu, has also made a follow-up investment to help the company through its next development stage.

Crikle is the developer of a simple and unique remote selling solution for the global sales workforce. The startup was founded in 2019 by Diwaker Singh, previously involved in Romanian-born companies with a global reach, such as RAV Antivirus, Avangate, Coinzone, and Vector Watch.

With an R&D team based in Bucharest and a management and marketing team with British roots, Crikle presents itself as a global pioneer of the smart technology solutions for remote selling at a time when selling from anywhere in the world to anyone in the world is a priority for all sales organizations.

