Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 12:37
Business

London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform

19 November 2020
Crickle, a London-based startup that develops an online video sales solution, will list on the Romanian equity crowdfunding platform Seedblink on December 3. The company aims to draw total financing of EUR 500,000, of which EUR 400,000 through crowdfunding.

Crikle thus becomes the biggest foreign startup that lists on Seedblink, and its funding campaign is also the biggest so far on the Romanian platform. The startup was founded in 2019 by Diwaker Singh, who is well-known in Romania for his involvement in developing local startups that went global, such as RAV Antivirus, Avangate, Coinzone, and Vector Watch.

Crikle presents itself as one of the pioneers developing intelligent tech solutions for distance sales in a moment when remote work has become the new normal. Crikle is somehow similar to other online meeting services, but it provides a white-label solution, allowing clients to showcase their brand and elevate their product offering. Companies can customize the platform to make it look and feel like their brand, by adding logos, tagline, and company colors. The service also allows those participating in a sales meeting to run presentations and make notes on them, making the sales meeting more interactive.

The company is active in the UK and US, but its development team is based in Bucharest.

Romanian serial entrepreneur and investor Radu Georgescu, who has worked with Diwaker Singh in the past, was among the first investors in Crikle. In less than two years, the company has drawn EUR 1.5 mln worth of financing from the British investment fund Future Fund and a group of international investors from the US, UK, India, and Romania.

(Photo source: crikle.com)

