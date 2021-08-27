COVID-19 travel: Romania moves Switzerland to the red list, Bulgaria joins the yellow list

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on August 26 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

Several countries were moved to the red list, including Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Bahamas, and the Maldives. Meanwhile, due to the rising COVID-19 incidence rate, states such as Bulgaria - a popular summer destination for Romanians, Serbia, Albania, Armenia, Slovenia, Japan, or the Philippines were moved from the green to the yellow list.

At the same time, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the British Virgin Islands are now on the green list.

The updated lists are valid starting August 29, at 00:00. They are available here.

Travellers arriving from countries on the yellow list are exempt from the quarantine requirement if they are vaccinated or have a negative PCR test not older than 72 hours. If they come from the red zone, the test no longer exempts them from quarantine, but the vaccination does, according to Digi24.

Children are also exempt from quarantine under certain conditions depending on their age.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trazvan/Dreamstime.com)