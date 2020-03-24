Ro Insider
Coronavirus: Romanian doctors could use modified snorkeling masks
24 March 2020
A team at the Gheorghe Asachi Technical University in Iaşi, in northeastern Romania, has come up with a solution to the shortage of medical masks.

Filters made through 3D printing could be used to modify snorkeling masks so as to be used by the medical staff interacting with Covid-19 patients.

The announcement was made on Facebook by neurosurgeon Bogdan Iliescu, who works at the Iaşi Emergency Hospital, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

He explained that the first such modified masks will be tested in several large hospitals in Iași. If doctors find them helpful, the partners in this project could deliver 100 pieces within two days.

The masks were developed by the Iris Robotics team at the #FabLabIasi, within the Gheorghe Asachi University. The masks are reusable and the filter is replaceable.

The same method of modifying snorkeling masks has been used for several days in Italy, the European country hardest hit by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

(Photo: Fab Lab Iasi Facebook Page)

[email protected] 

1
 

